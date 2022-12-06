VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Venice Police Department identified the victims in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico as a family from St. Petersburg Tuesday morning.

Police said the victims were pilot Christian Kath, 42; his wife Misty Kath, 43; and their daughter Lily, 12. The family previously lived in Australia before living in St. Petersburg.

The family’s rented Piper Cherokee crashed after leaving the Venice Municipal Airport Saturday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said in a Monday press conference that the aircraft did not signal a mayday.

Recreational divers found the body of Misty Kath around the time the search for the family’s plane began. Rescue divers later found the body of Lily Kath Sunday after discovering the aircraft 15 feet underwater off the coast of Venice.

The search for Christian Kath has been expanded area-wise, but authorities have scaled back their assets, according to Venice police.

“Boaters from Sarasota Bay south to Gasparilla are requested to be aware of the possibility of a body or small aircraft debris floating in this area,” the police department said. “Boaters who observe anything should immediately contact the Coast Guard using marine radio on channel 16.”

Divers are still searching the crash area around one-third of a mile offshore. Venice police said they are still in contact with the victims’ relatives during their investigation.