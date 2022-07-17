ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — The woman who was found dead in a pond at a Englewood country club has been identified by residents in the area, according to a report.

NBC affiliate WBBH spoke to residents of the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club following her death, who identified her as Rose Marie Wiegand. According to them, she was a “very kind” woman in her 80s.

“She lives a couple doors down from me and she would bring our trash cans up if we were out of town,” said Kurt Kauffman, a resident of Boca Royale.

Wiegand was found dead in a pond off Cayman Isle Boulevard at around 8:15 p.m.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it is believed that the woman fell into a pond along the golf course near her home. She was seen struggling to stay afloat, and while she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, according to deputies.

WBBH reported that Englewood Fire Rescue saw the alligators dragging the woman by the time they found her body.

“We came home from dinner last night, and there were people from the Wildlife Commission, police cars and search lights going on,” Kauffman told WBBH.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two alligators were found in the area, but it said that is not yet known if the alligators were actually involved in the incident.

The alligators were said to be 8 feet 10 inches and 7 feet 7 inches each.

Residents said there are “a lot of alligators” in the area and can be seen in the ponds and golf course.

“I mean it’s pretty horrible and it’s shocking to think that that could actually happen,” resident John Whitworth told WBBH. “We see alligators from time to time but never thought that anything like that could happen.”

An official cause of death has not yet been announced and is pending results from the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As for residents, they said they are going to be extra careful around their scaly neighbors.

“Certainly don’t want anything like that to happen to any other folks that are here, and they just need to stay away from the lagoons if they see an alligator,” Whitworth said.