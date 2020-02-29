Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Vice President made stops in Florida on Friday, in part for a fundraiser and to talk about the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence landed at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport then came over that bridge and to representative Vern Buchanan’s home. While many people lined the streets to wave hello his visit did not come without controversy.

People waited hours to experience the moment the Vice President’s motorcade came driving down in Longboat Key.

“We want to see him and support the leaders of our country. Really that’s why we’re here,” says Suzanne Jones, a Pence Supporter.

Visiting the home of U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan for a party fundraiser both men had their share of supporters and upset residents.

Democrats criticized Pence for fundraising instead of dealing with the coronavirus threat in the U.S., but before landing in Sarasota he spent time in West Palm Beach with Governor Ron Desantis.

 Gov. Ron DeSantis and his health staff at Palm Beach International Airport before speaking with reporters.

“We are going to make sure that states like Florida and your local governments have the resources to prepare for any eventuality and in the event that this virus spreads more broadly that the states will be compensated for their efforts,” said Pence, who promised to work across party lines. He did not take questions.

“A day and a half ago the president asked me to lead the White House effort on the coronavirus effort and I can assure you that we’re going to work very closely with Florida, with states across this country,” said Pence.

The Vice President was at the fundraising event in Longboat key for about an hour.

