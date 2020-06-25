Vice President Mike Pence to visit Sarasota next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is hitting the campaign trail in Florida this month in hopes of getting President Donald Trump re-elected in 2020.
According to President Trump’s website, Pence will be a special guest for a Faith in America Tour event in Sarasota set to take place on July 2.
The event is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. with doors opening at 9 a.m. at the Sarasota Event Center located on North Beneva Road.
You can register for two tickets to the event here.
