Vice President Mike Pence to visit Sarasota next week

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to attendees after a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is hitting the campaign trail in Florida this month in hopes of getting President Donald Trump re-elected in 2020.

According to President Trump’s website, Pence will be a special guest for a Faith in America Tour event in Sarasota set to take place on July 2.

The event is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. with doors opening at 9 a.m. at the Sarasota Event Center located on North Beneva Road.

You can register for two tickets to the event here.

MORE TOP STORIES