Venice veteran frustrated with ongoing sewage issues caused by cable company turns to 8 On Your Side for help

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – For the last two and a half months, Vietnam veteran Richard Geller and his wife Carol have been dealing with constant wastewater issues. It’s gotten to the point where the couple can’t even flush toilet paper.

“We are both 74. It impacts us,” said Richard Geller.

Life inside their Venice home has been turned upside down by the ongoing issues tied to a break in a sewage line.

Carol Geller says the washing machine and dishwasher are off limits. Water use inside the bathroom is kept to a minimum out of fear of a back up.

“We flush rarely and our showers are real quick. Right now, if we take a shower for more than 90 seconds, we have this much water in the bottom of the shower,” Geller said, motioning several inches with her hands.

The Gellers tell 8 On Your Side three different entities have come out and confirmed the cut in their sewage line was caused by a Frontier Communications cable under their neighbor’s driveway.

The veteran has called and emailed the company several times with no luck in getting the break repaired. In the meantime, they continue to live cautiously.

“We can’t event take a normal shower. We have to run underneath the water, soap up, rinse off, and get out and take a two-minute shower or a 90 second shower…It is not fair,” he said. “It is very difficult. It is putting a hardship on us and we don’t know where to turn, that is why we turned to you.”

8 On Your Side brought the couple’s concerns and frustrations straight to the company Wednesday morning.

A Frontier Communications spokesman sent 8 On Your Side the following statement.

“Frontier is aware of this and teams have been onsite three times to help address the situation. The cable has been under the driveway since 2008 and not the result of recent work. We are ready to start the repairs as soon as we receive permission and regret any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The couple just wants to get back to life as usual. They feel that won’t be possible until Frontier repairs the damage.

Sarasota County officials tell 8 On Your Side public utilities staff have reviewed the resident’s concerns and found that all county-maintained utilities infrastructure is in working order and functioning properly.