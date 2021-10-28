Venice South Jetty walk-out closed due to severe weather threat

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Venice has closed the walk-out at the South Jetty due to severe weather moving into the Tampa Bay area.

According to a Facebook post from the city, waves are breaking over the asphalt walk-out making it unsafe for residents to venture on.

The Venice Police Department will have the jetty closed until the weather calms down.

City officials say the rest of Humphries Park will remain open at this time, however, this could change depending on the wave activity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss