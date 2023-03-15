VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire officials from across Sarasota County responded to a retirement community in Venice after its clubhouse caught fire on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the city of Venice said Venice Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at Bay Indies shortly after 5 a.m. Bay Indies is a mobile home retirement community, according to their website.

There were no reported injuries. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters from Nokomis and Sarasota County assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.