VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A lot can happen in a month. For Floridians who didn’t go through the storm, it may be hard to believe that the state went through one of its most destructive storms ever just a month ago. But for the residents of southwest Florida, there are daily reminders of Hurricane Ian.

“I’m thinking like maybe a bomb went off or something,” said Walter Tresselt.

The Venice resident lives in a mobile home park. His house had the roof torn off in spots, four inches of flooding in other spots, and broken windows. But he’s just glad to have a home. Others weren’t so lucky.

“People say war scenes,” said Susan McDowell. “I’ve never seen one, but the devastation was unbelievable.”

Returning to Ridgeway Mobile Home Park after Ian, the Venice resident found some of her neighbors didn’t have a home.

“I see the way some of these trees were snapped off,” explained Tresselt. “It looked to me like maybe little mini tornadoes were mixed in with them because the way they twisted off, they didn’t just lean over.”

Tresselt was helping his daughter clean up her mobile home, which sustained a hefty amount of damage as well.

“Being there for eight hours in that storm was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” Tresselt recalled.

He and his daughter both lost their carports. But they have a plan to move out of their respective homes and buy a new one together. According to Tresselt, it’s easier than trying to repair her old home.

“Our community was great,” said McDowell. “This community just worked together as a whole. I met tons of people I never knew lived here.”

McDowell was stunned at the scene after the storm. Since the waters receded, there is still debris everywhere — fences, flooring, furniture — in people’s front yards.

“The stuff, it was all over the park,” McDowell said. “Everywhere you looked was stuff. Just people’s houses and stuff.”

McDowell’s stuff was in her front yard too. She estimates about a dozen or so mobile homes were lost in her community.

“The long road to recovery is where we’re at now,” said Rich Collins.

The Sarasota County Emergency Services Director said the county has picked up ten years’ worth of yard waste in the last month — 1.2 million cubic yards of debris. They’ve also petitioned FEMA to authorize and accelerate debris collection from private communities, like mobile home parks.

Collins also said the county’s 311 call center has answered more than 25,000 calls since the hurricane, and helped other city’s call centers when lines were down. He said they got 176 traffic lights back online by October 3 and nearly 1,000 stop signs.

“As a region, we were severely impacted,” Collins said. “So it’s going to take a while to get things back to normal.”

Even when they get back to normal, Ian was a hurricane this community will never forget.