Venice police searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Venice police are searching for an elderly man who has dementia.

Police say 77-year-old Arthur R. Gareau went missing from the Banyan Place assisted living facility on East Base Avenue on Friday evening.

Gareau has dementia and may be on his way to Michigan to an unknown location. His wife believes he would find his way toward Interstate 75.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 179 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red polo shirt, gray slacks, white sneakers and a gold-colored chain when he left the facility on foot. He may have a black carry-on suitcase with clothes.

Anyone with information about Gareau’s whereabouts is urged to call VPD at 941-486-2444 or 941-316-1201.