Venice police searching for 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Venice Police Department is currently searching for a missing 74-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Police say Gary Alfred Dellapenna was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday leaving the memory care unit at the Venice Center for Independent and Assisted Living, located 200 N. Nassau Street.

Dellapenna is new to the Venice area and just moved in this past week, according to Venice police.

He was last seen wearing a blue or black sweatshirt and sweatpants with no shoes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair.

If you have seen Dellapenna or know his possible whereabouts, please contact the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.