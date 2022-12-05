VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Venice Police Department is holding a press conference on a plane crash that left at least two people dead after it went down in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration told 8 On Your Side Sunday the single-engine airplane left the Venice Municipal Airport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday but never made it to its intended destination.

U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue crews along with local first responders searched for the plane for hours before finding the aircraft about one-third of a mile into the ocean, just west of the airport.

The FAA said two people were on board but later confirmed the rented airplane was carrying three people at the time of the crash.

Around the same time of the crash investigation, recreational divers found the body of a woman who police said was on the plane. Rescue divers later found the body of a child inside the plane.

As of the latest information, a man was said to still be missing.

You can watch the press conference in the player above once it begins at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.