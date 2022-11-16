TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian got a surprise from online pet retailer Chewy during its new holiday “Letters to Chewy Claus” campaign.

True & Faithful Pet Rescue Mission submitted a letter to Chewy, “written” by 9-year-old Pomeranian, Tito.

“So True & Faithful Pet Rescue Mission focuses specifically on seniors and unwanted [pets] from high-kill shelters and we do everything we can to make their lives as valuable as possible, seeing as everything they’ve already been through in the previous shelter system,” a volunteer named Madison explained.

Courtesy: Chewy

Tito “asked” for food to supply the rescue and to distribute to animals in the community during the holiday season.

The pet rescue also asked for help in rebuilding their dog beach, damaged by Hurricane Ian.

“One of their favorite things is hanging out by the beach, which is a man-made natural lake,” Madison said.

“Before the hurricane, it was like, had a fountain, it had sand. It was just beautiful,” said another volunteer.

“Chewy Claus” delivered by giving True & Faithful Pet Rescue Mission a 20,000-lb truckload of food, as well as assembling a team of volunteers to help clean up their beloved dog beach, as well as donating the necessary funds to do so.

All pets and pet parents can share their holiday lists with Chewy by going online.

“Chewy Claus will review those submissions, determine who has been naughty or nice, and deliver gifts to thousands of furry, feathery and scaly friends and their pet parents,” the retailer said.

All letters submitted to Chewy by Dec. 15 will be read and gifts will be delivered to pets before the new year.

For every letter submitted by Dec. 15, Chewy will donate one pound of food to one of Greater Good Charities’ non-profit partners, up to 15,000-lbs.

Chewy will also match customer purchases in the form of a product donation up to $1 million a week for a potential total of $10 million through Jan. 3. Shelter and rescue pets will receive toys, treats, food and other essentials this holiday season.