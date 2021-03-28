Venice parents plan to throw ‘regular prom’ for graduating class

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – After Sarasota County schools put restrictions on prom, moms of seniors at Venice High School decided to take matters into their own hands.

Sarasota County Schools gave the green light for seniors to go to prom. But there’s a caveat, mandatory masks, social distancing requirements in effect, and most importantly no dancing.

“Without dancing it’s more of just a sit-down and we can do that with our friends anywhere,” Trinity Angelo said. “We just want it to like how it used to be, regular prom.”

“They’ve had a lot taken away from them this past year,” Gail Wendt said. “They didn’t have homecoming, they haven’t had a lot of things. Some of the sports teams didn’t get to participate in anything either. So it was really important for us to at least give them this.”

So this group of Venice High School moms and seniors are not turning in their dancing shoes just yet.

They started planning a prom of their own at the Plantation Country Club. It will include a DJ and of course… dancing.

There will be safety precautions, including temperature checks. Students will also have to wear masks in public areas of the building. The event is indoors at the club but will also have a section of outdoor seating. Students are also required to sign liability waivers and show their IDs when purchasing tickets.

The senior class has more than 550 students, Wendt says they’re hoping a little less than half of the class decides to attend.

“The typical prom every year according to the school is roughly 300 to 350 people… If we could get more than 230 people, we would be really happy with that,” Wendt said.

The venue can hold 1,000 people. With 113 teens signed up so far, that gives them plenty of space to enjoy their final moments leading up to graduation.

“I’m thankful for all these parents to put together a final show for us this year,” Jackson Fleming said.

If you want to buy tickets they’ll be hosting more ticket sales in the future. You can get those details by emailing veniceseniors@gmail.com. Or visiting their Instagram page at Venice2021prom.