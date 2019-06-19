Venice named second best Florida city to live in

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With 283 cities in the Sunshine State, Florida residents have plenty of choices to choose from when it comes to settling down. But one of the top options is right in Tampa Bay’s backyard.

Basing its ranking off of five factors, ChamberofCommerce.org examined data regarding employment, housing, quality of life, education and health.

“Venice, an idyllic city of around 22,000 in Sarasota County, is Florida’s second most livable city,” the report says. “The city has a thriving arts district, with the largest community theater in the country and a long stretch of beautiful coastline.”

More and more people are realizing the benefits of living in Venice.

According to the most recent data available, 23,020 of the Sunshine State’s population of over 21 million currently reside in Venice, up from 21,778 in 2014.

The only city to rank higher than Venice is Palm Beach Gardens, which is located in southeast Florida and has more than double the population of Venice.