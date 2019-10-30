Venice man wins $1,000 a week for life prize from lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Venice man won the top prize for a scratch-off lottery game.

The Florida Lottery said 73-year-old Wade Adams won the top prize in the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off, which costs $2 a ticket.

Adams chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $810,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from the Wawa located at 2970 Executive Drive in Venice. The gas station and convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one in 4.43.

