Venice man downloaded 21 images of child pornography, deputies say

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 40-year-old Sarasota County man was arrested Tuesday for downloading 21 images of child pornography, deputies said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it began its investigation into John Banda, of Venice, in August after being alerted to possible illegal behavior on his internet server.

Detectives issued a search warrant at his apartment on Barbara Drive Tuesday where they said they found 21 images of child pornography downloaded onto his phone.

Banda is charged with 21 counts of possession of child pornography and is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

