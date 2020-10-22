Venice man arrested after stealing parrot from local pet store

Deputies say the man stuffed the bird in his pocket

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County deputies arrested a Venice man Thursday morning after he stole a parrot from a local pet store.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pet Supermarket store located at 4148 S. Tamiami Trail on Monday around 1 p.m. for reports of a stolen turquoise green-cheeked conure named “Lapis.”

Store employees told deputies the suspect, 46-year-old Richard Rivers, grabbed a bag of birdseed before reaching into a large cage and removed one of several small parrots. When the employee tried to intervene, deputies say Rivers put the bird in his pocket and fled in a nearby vehicle.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives were able to identify Rivers as the suspect after viewing surveillance video, SCSO said.

Deputies were able to recover the stolen bird, which was unharmed, Thursday morning at Rivers’ home in Venice.

Rivers has been charged with one count of petit theft. He has had previous charges including battery, grand theft and drug possession.

Deputies say Rivers remains in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on a $500 bond.

