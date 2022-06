TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a 72-year-old man has died after a moped crash on Pine View Drive in Venice.

The incident occurred in the area of Pine View and Appian Way at about 11:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified man was driving east on the roadway, and his moped turned on its side after he slowed down.

The man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.