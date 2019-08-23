Venice couple charged with child neglect after 2-month-old suffers severe injuries

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Venice couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies say a two-month-old baby they were caring for suffered severe injuries.

Detectives say they began investigating earlier this week after the baby was brought to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg with a broken leg, bruised arm and brain trauma.

According to deputies, 24-year-old Carly Bryan and 26-year-old Eric Miller said the infant was taken to the hospital after the bruising was discovered during a routine medical check-up. Doctors, however, determined the injuries were likely the result of physical abuse.

An arrest report says the child suffered a “textbook high-force grasp injury to her arm. A pediatric physician specializing in child abuse noted that “additional medical evidence of abusive head trauma indicative of shaken baby syndrome was discovered.”

Detectives who interviewed Bryan and Miller say the couple could not explain how the injuries occurred. Both were charged with child neglect and are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail on $25,000 bond.

The child was removed from the home while the investigation into what happened continues.