Venice City Council votes to allow alcoholic beverages on public beaches

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Venice beachgoers will now be able to take alcoholic drinks on the city’s public beaches after a vote by the Venice City Council Tuesday.

The city announced on Twitter that a new ordinance will allow for people to drink alcohol on public beaches during daylight hours only, which ends half an hour after sunset.

According to the city, the new ordinance covers Humphris Park, South Jetty and Venice Fishing Pier. It also allows for beer and wine to be sold at the Jetty Jacks concession at the South Jetty and the Pilot House concession at Venice Beach.

However, the city said glass containers are still banned at the beaches. Alcohol is also still forbidden at other city parks and public rights-of-way.

The city said the ordinance is on a one-year sunset clause, which will allow the city to review it at the end of the first year it is in place.