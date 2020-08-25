Venice City Council passes mask ordinance

Venice’s City Council approved a mask mandate Tuesday requiring residents and visitors to wear masks in public spaces unless they practice social distancing.

Mayor Feinsod and council members Rich Cautero, Helen Moore and Mitzie Fiedler voted in favor of the measure. Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom voted against it. Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota were absent, but were already on record as likely no votes.

The ordinance requires individuals to wear face coverings at all public indoor locations and common areas of condos and apartments, including but not limited to lobbies, elevators, mailrooms and meeting rooms.

Individuals must also wear face coverings in public outdoor locations, except when solely with or among members of their household.

Business owners must advise employees and customers of the ordinance and post a notice of the city’s face covering requirements for them to read.

Exemptions are made for those under the age of 6, those with health conditions and individuals who are hearing-impaired, schools and day care facilities, governmental facilities, hotel, motel and vacation rental customers, first responders, and those whose work would be compromised by wearing a face mask.

Violators face a fine of up to $500.

