VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The man the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said fatally stabbed a woman and threw a knife at a deputy before succumbing to his own wounds was arrested after being accused of domestic battery just days before the incident.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Eduardo Lopez Garcia, 48, was released on bond after being accused of domestic battery on August 24, just two days before he allegedly stabbed a woman and killed himself at a home in Venice.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were responding to a report of a possible battery on Friday just after 5 p.m. when they were approached by Garcia, who was armed with a knife and bleeding “profusely” from his torso. Deputies said Garcia threw the knife at the deputy and charged at him, causing the deputy to use the butt of his gun to defend himself.

Deputies then entered the home and found a woman and a pet with several stab wounds. Paramedics attempted to revive both the woman and Garcia, but they succumbed to their injuries. The deputy was taken to the hospital, but he was not seriously hurt. The sheriff’s office said the pet survived the attack, but remains in critical condition.

As they investigated, detectives determined that there were no other suspects or victims, leading them to believe that the incident was a murder-suicide. Their official causes of death will be released at a later date.

The identities of the victim and deputy have not been released.