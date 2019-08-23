Semi-truck fire snarls traffic on I-75 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A semi-truck fire snarled traffic on I-75 in Sarasota early Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Laurel Road at about 4:30 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver pulled to the shoulder of the roadway after the semi began experiencing equipment failure, and the trailer became engulfed in flames.

The fire was confined to the trailer, which remained on the shoulder of the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was moving slowly for several hours as crews worked to clean and clear the roadway.

