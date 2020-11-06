Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall postpones 2020-2021 Broadway, classical, dance season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced Friday that the remaining 2020-2021 subscription season shows have been postponed.
All upcoming Broadway, classical and dance shows are moving to a future season.
Below is the updated schedule, which is subject to change while new tour routes are sorted and shows are rebooked across the nation:
Broadway series:
- Come From Away
- Scheduled dates: 11/24/20—11/29/20
- New dates: 11/23/21—11/28/21 (Confirmed)
- Chicago: The Musical
- Original dates: 12/12/20—12/13/20
- New dates: Tentatively projected for February 2022
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- Original dates: 12/29/20—1/3/21
- New dates: TBD
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Original dates: 1/5/21—1/6/21
- New dates: Tentatively projected for 4/6/22—4/7/22
- Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Original date: 1/17/21
- New date: TBD
- Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
- Original dates: 2/9/21—2/10/21
- New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/11/22—1/12/22
- Jersey Boys
- Original dates: 2/26/21—2/28/21
- New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/25/22—1/26/22
- Anastasia
- Original dates: 3/23/21—3/28/21
- New dates: Tentatively projected for 3/18/22—3/20/22
- South Pacific
- Original dates: 3/29/21—3/30/21
- New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022
- Blue Man Group
- Scheduled dates: 4/12/21—4/13/21
- New dates: Tentatively projected for 2/1/22—2/2/22
- Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Tour
- Original dates: 4/23/21—4/25/21
- New dates: TBD
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Original dates: 4/27/21—4/29/21
- New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022
Classical series:
- Salute to Vienna
- Original date: 1/4/21
- New date: 1/3/22 (Confirmed)
- Renée Fleming
- Original date: 1/13/21
- New date: 1/5/22 (Confirmed)
- Israel Symphony Orchestra
- Original date: 1/19/21
- New date: None, Canceled
- Itzhak Perlman in Recital
- Original date: 3/8/21
- New date: Tentatively projected for March 8, 2022
- Lang Lang
- Original date: 3/11/21
- New date: TBD for 2023 season
Dance series:
- Tango Fire
- Original date: 1/27/21
- New date: 1/24/22 (Confirmed)
- Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater
- Original dates: 2/16/21—2/17/21
- New dates: TBD
- Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake
- Original date: 3/22/21
- New date: TBD
Subscriber specials:
- Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice
- Original date: 1/20/21
- New date: None at this time
- The Choir of Man
- Scheduled date: 1/28/21
- New date: 1/30/22 (Confirmed)
- Neil Berg’s 112 Years of Broadway
- Original date: 2/2/21
- New date: 3/9/22 (Confirmed)
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story
- Original date: 2/12/21
- New date: 2/12/22 (Confirmed)
- STOMP
- Original date: 3/7/21
- New date: None, still as scheduled
Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund.
For more information, click here or call the Van Wezel’s box office at 941-263-6799.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Dodgers’ Turner will not be disciplined by MLB for returning to field after positive COVID-19 test
- Police: Armed man shot, killed by officers at New Port Richey bar after threatening to shoot people
- Colorado police officer placed on leave over Facebook post saying he’ll ‘beat the hell’ out of Democrats
- COVID-19 crisis reaches new heights: See where Florida ranks
- Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome their first daughter