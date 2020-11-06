LIVE NOW /
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall postpones 2020-2021 Broadway, classical, dance season

Sarasota County
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced Friday that the remaining 2020-2021 subscription season shows have been postponed.

All upcoming Broadway, classical and dance shows are moving to a future season.

Below is the updated schedule, which is subject to change while new tour routes are sorted and shows are rebooked across the nation:

Broadway series:

  • Come From Away
    • Scheduled dates: 11/24/20—11/29/20
    • New dates: 11/23/21—11/28/21 (Confirmed)
  • Chicago: The Musical
    • Original dates: 12/12/20—12/13/20
    • New dates: Tentatively projected for February 2022
  • Jesus Christ Superstar
    • Original dates: 12/29/20—1/3/21
    • New dates: TBD
  • An Officer and a Gentleman
    • Original dates: 1/5/21—1/6/21
    • New dates: Tentatively projected for 4/6/22—4/7/22
  • Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
    • Original date: 1/17/21
    • New date: TBD
  • Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
    • Original dates: 2/9/21—2/10/21
    • New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/11/22—1/12/22
  • Jersey Boys
    • Original dates: 2/26/21—2/28/21
    • New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/25/22—1/26/22
  • Anastasia
    • Original dates: 3/23/21—3/28/21
    • New dates: Tentatively projected for 3/18/22—3/20/22
  • South Pacific
    • Original dates: 3/29/21—3/30/21
    • New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022
  • Blue Man Group
    • Scheduled dates: 4/12/214/13/21
    • New dates: Tentatively projected for 2/1/22—2/2/22
  • Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Tour
    • Original dates: 4/23/21—4/25/21
    • New dates: TBD
  • Fiddler on the Roof
    • Original dates: 4/27/21—4/29/21
    • New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022

Classical series:

  • Salute to Vienna
    • Original date: 1/4/21
    • New date: 1/3/22 (Confirmed)
  • Renée Fleming
    • Original date: 1/13/21
    • New date: 1/5/22 (Confirmed)
  • Israel Symphony Orchestra
    • Original date: 1/19/21
    • New date: None, Canceled
  • Itzhak Perlman in Recital
    • Original date: 3/8/21
    • New date: Tentatively projected for March 8, 2022
  • Lang Lang
    • Original date: 3/11/21
    • New date: TBD for 2023 season

Dance series:

  • Tango Fire
    • Original date: 1/27/21
    • New date: 1/24/22 (Confirmed)
  • Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater
    • Original dates: 2/16/21—2/17/21
    • New dates: TBD
  • Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake
    • Original date: 3/22/21
    • New date: TBD

Subscriber specials:

  • Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice
    • Original date: 1/20/21
    • New date: None at this time
  • The Choir of Man
    • Scheduled date: 1/28/21
    • New date: 1/30/22 (Confirmed)
  • Neil Berg’s 112 Years of Broadway
    • Original date: 2/2/21
    • New date: 3/9/22 (Confirmed)
  • The Simon & Garfunkel Story
    • Original date: 2/12/21
    • New date: 2/12/22 (Confirmed) 
  • STOMP
    • Original date: 3/7/21
    • New date: None, still as scheduled

Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund.

For more information, click here or call the Van Wezel’s box office at 941-263-6799.

