Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall postpones 2020-2021 Broadway, classical, dance season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced Friday that the remaining 2020-2021 subscription season shows have been postponed.

All upcoming Broadway, classical and dance shows are moving to a future season.

Below is the updated schedule, which is subject to change while new tour routes are sorted and shows are rebooked across the nation:

Broadway series:

Come From Away Scheduled dates: 11/24/20—11/29/20 New dates: 11/23/21—11/28/21 (Confirmed)

Chicago: The Musical Original dates: 12/12/20—12/13/20 New dates: Tentatively projected for February 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar Original dates: 12/29/20—1/3/21 New dates: TBD

An Officer and a Gentleman Original dates: 1/5/21—1/6/21 New dates: Tentatively projected for 4/6/22—4/7/22

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Original date: 1/17/21 New date: TBD

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Original dates: 2/9/21—2/10/21 New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/11/22—1/12/22

Jersey Boys Original dates: 2/26/21—2/28/21 New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/25/22—1/26/22

Anastasia Original dates: 3/23/21—3/28/21 New dates: Tentatively projected for 3/18/22—3/20/22

South Pacific Original dates: 3/29/21—3/30/21 New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022

Blue Man Group Scheduled dates: 4/12/21—4/13/21 New dates: Tentatively projected for 2/1/22—2/2/22

Riverdance: 25 th Anniversary Tour Original dates: 4/23/21—4/25/21 New dates: TBD

Anniversary Tour Fiddler on the Roof Original dates: 4/27/21—4/29/21 New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022



Classical series:

Salute to Vienna Original date: 1/4/21 New date: 1/3/22 (Confirmed)

Renée Fleming Original date: 1/13/21 New date: 1/5/22 (Confirmed)

Israel Symphony Orchestra Original date: 1/19/21 New date: None, Canceled

Itzhak Perlman in Recital Original date: 3/8/21 New date: Tentatively projected for March 8, 2022

Lang Lang Original date: 3/11/21 New date: TBD for 2023 season



Dance series:

Tango Fire Original date: 1/27/21 New date: 1/24/22 (Confirmed)

Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater Original dates: 2/16/21—2/17/21 New dates: TBD

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake Original date: 3/22/21 New date: TBD



Subscriber specials:

Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice Original date: 1/20/21 New date: None at this time

The Choir of Man Scheduled date: 1/28/21 New date: 1/30/22 (Confirmed)

Neil Berg’s 112 Years of Broadway Original date: 2/2/21 New date: 3/9/22 (Confirmed)

The Simon & Garfunkel Story Original date: 2/12/21 New date: 2/12/22 (Confirmed)

STOMP Original date: 3/7/21 New date: None, still as scheduled



Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund.

For more information, click here or call the Van Wezel’s box office at 941-263-6799.

