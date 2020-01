NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a car slammed into a home in North Port on Thursday.

The City of North Port said their building division and Florida Power & Light were called to the home this morning, but the address was not disclosed.

It appears the car traveled through the garage and hit a wall. There is significant damage to the wall, but no one inside the car or the home was injured, officials said.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES: