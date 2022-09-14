TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus is getting its first student housing, and students could be living on campus by 2024.

The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved a housing and student center complex on campus.

USF will break ground on the multi-story, 100,000-square foot housing and student center in the coming months, just along Seagate Drive, west of the Crosley Campus Center.

The new complex is slated to open in fall of 2024 and as many as 200 students will be able to live on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus for the first time.

(USF Sarasota-Manatee campus)

“The new housing and student center is crucial to supporting the growth of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus,” USF President Rhea Law said. “This new project will allow the campus to strengthen the overall student experience as it continues expanding its academic program offerings in high-demand fields.”

The student center will feature a new bookstore and spaces for dining, lounges and meeting rooms. Student housing, with 68,000-square feet on the upper floors, will be comprised of 70 double-occupancy bedrooms and 60 single-occupancy bedrooms in one-bedroom, two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartment-style configurations, with shared bathrooms, living spaces and kitchens or kitchenettes.

“Our students have often told us they would like to live on campus and enjoy a traditional college experience. The new student center and residence hall will transform our beautiful campus and provide our students with new opportunities for success,” Holbrook said. “This project has been considered for several years, and I’m grateful to President Law for helping bring it to fruition, and to the Board of Governors and the USF Board of Trustees for their support.”

A USF consultant reported last May that living on campus would be more affordable than many off-campus opens in the area. USF said more students than ever are living on USF’s campuses in Tampa and St. Petersburg.