SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Speaker Mike Johnson visited the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday morning along with other members of the Florida Delegation.

A release from Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida, said the officials were there to get a tour of the airport’s expansion project.

In total, the project will cost $100 million to add a five-gate terminal, a four-lane security checkpoint, and five boarding hold rooms that can seat 970 people.

“The expansion will ease crowding and allow for future growth of airlines and destinations,” the release said. “SRQ has seen an unprecedented increase in passenger traffic and demand, making it the fastest growing airport in the U.S. since 2019. The airport has an annual economic impact of $3.2 billion, resulting in more than 23,000 jobs from the airport’s operation.”

