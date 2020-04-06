US Coast Guard rescues 4 people from overturned boat near Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

United States Coast Guard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four boaters were rescued Sunday afternoon by the US Coast Guard after their boat overturned eight miles off the coast of Sarasota.

According to the Coast Guard, two men and two women were rescued after calls came in about a boat taking on water.

The boaters were taken back to shore without any injuries.

“The Coast Guard remains active in ensuring safety and security on the water,” said Capt. Matt Thompson, the commanding officer of sector St. Petersburg. “Having a VHF radio on their vessel to hail the Coast Guard, and life jackets, greatly aided our efforts and improved their chances of being rescued and returned safely to their families.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus"

Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars"

Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights"

Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition"

Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch"

Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic"

Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home"

Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss