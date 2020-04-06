US Coast Guard rescues 4 people from overturned boat near Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four boaters were rescued Sunday afternoon by the US Coast Guard after their boat overturned eight miles off the coast of Sarasota.

According to the Coast Guard, two men and two women were rescued after calls came in about a boat taking on water.

The boaters were taken back to shore without any injuries.

“The Coast Guard remains active in ensuring safety and security on the water,” said Capt. Matt Thompson, the commanding officer of sector St. Petersburg. “Having a VHF radio on their vessel to hail the Coast Guard, and life jackets, greatly aided our efforts and improved their chances of being rescued and returned safely to their families.”

LATEST STORIES: