SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southbound lanes of the Tamiami Trail (US-41) are closed in Sarasota after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on US-41 at Upper Beachwood Avenue at 10 p.m.

Deputies are assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers in investigating the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene clears.

No other details were released about the crash.

