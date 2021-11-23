Update on Brian Laundrie’s death coming as soon as today, attorney says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family says he will likely have more answers about his death within the next day.

Laundrie’s skeletal remains were discovered Oct. 20 at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, and identified through dental record comparison.

The remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist after an initial autopsy came back inconclusive, attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Laundrie’s cause and manner of death have not been revealed, but Bertolino told WFLA’s Josh Benson via text on Tuesday that there will be an update “today” or “tomorrow.”

When asked if the news would come from him or police, Bertolino said it will likely be both.

Sources told WFLA’s J.B. Biunno that the FBI is expected to give the update, not the medical examiner’s office.

I asked Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino whether the update on the examination of #BrianLaundrie's remains will come from him or law enforcement. He believes both.



Laundrie was the only person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. The couple went on a cross-country road trip this summer, but only Laundrie returned to their home in North Port. Petito’s body was found in Wyoming about a week after she was reported missing. She was strangled to death, a coroner said.

Although Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s killing, he was never charged in connection with her murder. He was suspected of debit card fraud and withdrawing more than $1,000 from an unnamed account during the time Petito was missing. Petito’s family has claimed Laundrie stole her credit card to fly back to Florida after she died.

After more than a month of searching, authorities located Laundrie’s skeletal remains in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, along with a notebook and other personal items.

The FBI has been working to preserve the water-damaged book. If the contents are still legible, crime experts say it could answer questions about why the couple died.

“We have experts who really spend their careers doing things like drying out paper evidence, trying to recover the writing and the ink marks, and potentially finger prints, and all sorts of potentially relevant pieces of evidence from an article just like this,” Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last week. “In terms of understanding Laundrie’s motive, his feeling about Petito, maybe event any kind of notes or comments he may have made about the events—that notebook could shed a lot of light on those issues.”