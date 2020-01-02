Uber passenger killed in New Year’s Eve DUI crash in North Port, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have confirmed to 8 On Your Side a 61-year-old man killed in a DUI car crash on New Year’s Eve was a backseat passenger in an Uber.

Family members have identified the victim who died at the scene as David Flick.

Police arrested 41-year-old Mark Barcia and charged him with DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with personal injury and DUI with property damage.

The car crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Tuesday evening at the intersection of Toledo Blade Boulevard and Woodhaven Drive. Police said Barcia was driving a 2008 Ford F-250.

The Uber driver and another backseat passenger were in a Toyota Camry. Both were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and are expected to recover, police said.

A North Port Police Department spokesperson told 8 On Your Side the fact the victim was in an Uber does not impact their ongoing investigation.

Police said they are looking for any witnesses to contact Pfc. Aaron Nick at ANick@northportpd.com.

In December, Uber released its first comprehensive US Safety Report. The rideshare company said 107 people died in Uber-related crashes nationwide between 2017 and 2018.

