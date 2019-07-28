Two Sarasota 7-Eleven stores robbed Saturday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are searching for three suspects, who robbed two 7-Eleven stores Saturday night.

The first happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 5745 Clark Road.

The second robbery happened just before 6 a.m. at 4400 Clark Road. During the second robbery, one of the suspect’s threatened the employee and implied they were armed with a gun.

The sheriff’s office says items were also stolen from the employees’ purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-861-4900.