Two North Port women, 103 and 68, critically injured in 3-vehicle wreck

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Two North Port women, 68 and 103 years of age, were critically injured in a three-vehicle wreck at US-41 and Ortiz Boulevard Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the two women were traveling east on US-41 at 9:20 a.m. when they tried to turn left on Ortiz only to collide with another vehicle driven by a 27-year-old North Port man that was heading west on US-41.

After the first collision, the man’s car hit a third vehicle containing two people that was stopped for the red light, troopers said.

While the women in the first car suffered severe injuries, the two people in the third car suffered minor injuries. The driver in the second car was not injured.