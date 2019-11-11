Two injured following shooting in Sarasota

Sarasota County

Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are currently investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Carver Street and Orange Avenue.

The victims, a teenager and an adult, have been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. No information has been released on the extent of their injuries.

According to police, the investigation so far makes the shooting appear to be an isolated incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

