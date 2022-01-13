Twin brothers face charges in Sarasota pellet gun incidents, police seek other victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the last few months, Sarasota police have received multiple reports of cars getting hit by pellet guns on Brink Avenue between 17th Street and 12th Street. The most recent incident that they’re aware of took place on Dec. 30.

The victim told police he was driving northbound on Brink Avenue when something hit the back passenger-side window of his car. He then noticed the window had been shattered.

Twin brothers Jeremy and Jason Versakos, 39, are now at the center of the investigation. Surveillance video from their own home linked Jason to the most recent incident. He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Jeremy is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence.

It remains unclear why the brothers were targeting vehicles driving by their home. It’s something police are still working to figure out.

“We want to know why these brothers are doing this, why they have targeted just random people that are driving down Brink,” SPD spokesperson Genevieve Judge said. “Over the last several months, we have had several reports of this happening, but actually having it on video where we can see the crime occur and we can pursue charges, that is why we are asking folks to come forward,” she continued.

The police department is calling on other victims to come forward. There are believed to be at least ten others.

“This is not something that typically happens. If folks have gone out and seen their window shattered, there might be a reason behind it and this may be that reason,” Judge explained.

If you have traveled on Brink Avenue and have damage to your vehicle, Sarasota police are asking you to contact Detective Frank Castro at 941-263-6822 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.