Trump’s visit could cause major traffic delays in Sarasota Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in Sarasota could see major traffic delays on Saturday while President Donald Trump is in town for a rally.

The former president is scheduled to speak at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Boulevard at 8 p.m. Saturday, with fireworks at 9 p.m. Those not planning to attend are being asked to avoid the area.

Police said drivers in the city should anticipate traffic delays Saturday, morning, afternoon and evening. Ringling Boulevard from South Tuttle Avenue to South Pompano Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. until the event is over.