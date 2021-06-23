Trump holding ‘Save America’ rally in Sarasota on July 3

US President Donald Trump speaks after touring a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Florida next week.

According to his website, Trump will be hosting a post-presidential rally at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on July 3.

The event is being sponsored by the Save America movement. Trump issued the following statement about the movement on his website:

“Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before. Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. Save America is also about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy. We take pride in our country, we teach the truth about our history, we celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions, and of course, we respect our great American Flag.”

The July 3 rally starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Following the event, there will be a fireworks show put on by the Republican Party of Florida and Sky King Fireworks.

Tickets are required to attend. Individuals may only register for up to two tickets for the event. All tickets are subject to a first come first serve basis.