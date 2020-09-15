LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Truck hits, kills pedestrian on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Ford F150 in Sarasota Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Bee Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m. The roadway will be closed until further notice.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss