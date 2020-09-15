Truck hits, kills pedestrian on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Ford F150 in Sarasota Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the 3500 block of Bee Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m. The roadway will be closed until further notice.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
