Troopers investigating fatal crash in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a two-car fatal crash in Venice.

According to troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of the US. 41 bypass and Via Veneto. A beige 2005 Toyota vehicle and a red 2006 Ford vehicle were involved.

One person has died as a result of the crash, troopers say. Two other people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

