SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are asking drivers to be extra careful while driving along Fruitville Road on Wednesday.

A crash knocked out power to traffic lights at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Osprey Ave. at around 11:30 a.m. The affected area is about two blocks west of the Fruitville Road and Washington Blvd. intersection.

In a Twitter post, the Sarasota Police Department said it could take crews anywhere from seven to 12 hours to get the lights working again. In the meantime, motorists should treat the intersection like a four way stop or consider taking an alternate route.

“Expect delays in the area, detours and have patience,” Sarasota police wrote on Twitter. “Drive safely!”

