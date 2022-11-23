TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to an area hospital. His prognosis was not favorable, according to the sheriff’s office.

The report did not mention whether they had anyone in custody, but detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is asking those with information to call its Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.