TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota’s Bayfront Park Thursday evening.

The Sarasota Police Department was dispatched to the area of 5 Bayfront Drive at about 6:15 a.m. after someone saw the man’s body and called 911.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene has not been identified. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Police said they do not believe foul play is involved at this time, but their investigation is active and ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 941-263-6070 or leave an

anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or submitting your tip online.