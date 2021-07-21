TIME magazine lists Sarasota as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2021’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota made the TIME magazine list of “World’s Greatest Places of 2021.” One hundred destinations from across the globe round out the list.

Sarasota was highlighted for its art exhibits and outdoor spaces.

TIME wrote that the third annual list is a tribute to people and businesses at the forefront of travel, tourism and hospitality. The list features those who were able to adapt, build and innovate during the pandemic.

The magazine solicited nominations of places – including countries, regions, cities and towns – using its international network of correspondents and contributors.

