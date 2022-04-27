SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new golf attraction owned by Tiger Woods is set to open it’s doors Thursday in Sarasota.

PopStroke is a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring two 18-hole putting courses, designed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Design.

The synthetic turf courses mimic traditional ones with features such as undulations, fairways, bunkers, and rough. The courses were designed for both novice and expert golfers.

It also has a number of non-golf attractions, including an outdoor dining area with a full menu, a rooftop bar, a private event space and a playground.

PopStroke officially opens Thursday at noon. It’s located at 195 University Town Center Dr. in Sarasota.

Starting Friday, it’ll be open from 9 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. A regular all day pass is $25. Kids start at $15. No reservations are required.

This is the third location for PopStroke. According to the company’s website, there’s more locations, including one in Tampa in the works.