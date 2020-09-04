‘This community let us down’: Jabez Spann’s family begs community to break silence in teen’s disappearance and death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been three years since 14-year-old Jabez Spann disappeared in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota. His remains were discovered in a rural part of Manatee County in February 2019, but his family is still searching for answers and seeking justice for Jabez.

Detectives say they don’t know how long the remains were at the location where they were found. They also do not know if Jabez passed away from natural causes or if foul play was involved.

Police have said they think Spann may have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs on Aug. 28, about one week before he disappeared without a trace.

Investigators with the Sarasota Police Department continue searching for clues in the teen’s disappearance and death. Captain Jonathan Todd is confident someone in the community has the information needed to bring Spann’s family closure. Police are still asking for people to come forward with information.

“I hope this is the last anniversary that we have before we can make an announcement of some sort of break in this case, but ultimately that is going to come down to tips coming in,” said Capt. Todd. “This is a young man, a young boy really, a member of the community and you would hope that folks in the community would want to help another member of the community,” he said.

Spann’s family tells 8 On Your Side they feel their own community has let them down by staying silent.

“It’s just been hard. I am sick of this city because I know somebody in the city knows what happened to that baby,” said Spann’s grandmother Lucille Tillery. This year, I am asking God from my heart if He ever did anything in my life and I believe in Him, I want Him to give us them killers,” she continued.

Spann’s family says someone must break the code of silence in order to bring justice for Jabez.

“Stop covering up. It could have been your child, it could’ve been your grandson. All this family is asking is for is someone to step forward and let us know what happened to him,” said Tillery.

Spann’s family says investigators with the Sarasota Police Department have been a strong support system since day one.

“They have been very supportive, coming over here and checking on everybody and stuff and working this case as if it is their child. They are taking it very personal,” said Spann’s aunt Latohya Jakes.

“Sarasota Police Department were more supportive to us than my neighborhood,” said Tillery.

Police are asking for information in connection to Spann’s death. If you have information, call Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS. There’s a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

