Lexi’s League to host fundraisers in June to rally around the teenager

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lexi Martincek is an Englewood softball player. While Lexi hasn’t been on the field for the past few months, her community is stepping up to the plate.

“It’s nice to know that people are supporting me and makes me feel better,” the 13-year-old said.

Lexi began having headaches and complications with her vision in March. Her mom, Briana Murphy took Lexi to the optometrist.

“She’s missing some vision on the peripheral side,” said Murphy.

Lexi immediately went to All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete. Murphy said scans found a large mass on her daughter’s brain. Doctors acted fast, scheduled surgery two days later and removed most of the tumor.

“The following week that’s when they came back and they said it was stage four brain cancer,” said Murphy.

Lexi was diagnosed in March with stage four hemispheric glioma. After six and a half weeks of radiation in Tampa, Lexi and her mother will soon get to return home to Englewood.



Photo credit: Briana Murphy

“She’ll get four to six weeks off,” said Murphy. “In between, they’ll do some follow-up scans to see how radiation has worked, then she’ll start oral chemo at home.”

Lexi is in the 7th grade at L.A. Ainger Middle School. She’s now going to school virtually. Even though she’s not learning with her classmates, she’s teaching them something about life.

“It’s shown them that empathy is really beyond Lexi. The teacher said the whole vibration of the campus is changed for the better,” said Murphy.

It’s been an emotional journey for Lexi, her parents and her five siblings.

“That’s our goal to be totally healthy and kick cancer’s butt,” said Lexi’s mom.

They are staying positive and so is the community.

“It means a lot. I don’t know how to say it, but it means a lot to know that a lot of people care,” said Lexi.

Lexi’s family has created ‘Lexi’s League’ to help the community show their support. Lexi’s League is hosting a car show fundraiser on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1859 Englewood Road in the Lemon Bay Shopping Center. They are also hosting another fundraiser on Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Evie’s Tavern & Grille on 4725 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.