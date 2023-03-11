SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Minnesota residents are fighting for their lives after they were struck by a car that crashed into a restaurant they were dining at Friday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at about 3:32 p.m., a 16-year-old unlicensed, female driver crashed her sedan into Kacey’s Seafood & More on Fruitville Road.

The car also struck two diners — 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Norcross, Minnesota — seriously injuring the both of them, according to troopers.

“I’m asking your viewership and everybody out there for your prayers because this is a life-threatening situation for them,” said Michael Garey, co-owner of Kacey’s Seafood and More.

Rescue officials said the teenager was also transported on trauma alert, but the FHP said she didn’t suffer any injuries.

the restaurant suffered severe damage, with the car crashing into its interior. According to the Kacey’s website, the restaurant would be closed while it made repairs.

The teenager was arrested on a charge of driving without a license resulting in serious injuries and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.