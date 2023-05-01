SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old girl competing in an equestrian competition died after her horse fell on top of her during the event.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sarasota County firefighters were called to Fox Lea Farms at 800 North Auburn Road on Sunday after rider Hannah Serfass was injured during the hunter/jumper event.

Deputies said Serfass was about halfway through the course when the horse planted its left front hoof for an unknown reason, which caused the horse to lean down significantly.

The action caused the Serfass to topple forward and fall off the horse and onto the ground, police said.

The horse continued to fall in the same direction and fell onto the rider’s head, police said.

Fox Lea Farms staff members and others began first aid on Serfass until firefighters arrived to take over.

Serfass was taken to the Venice area Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later died.