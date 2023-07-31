Related video: 2 hurt in shooting at Sarasota vacation rental

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a vacation rental home in Sarasota last week.

The teenager, who is from Punta Gorda, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for the July 24 incident.

Sarasota police responded to the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive, near St. Armands Circle, just before 1 a.m. Two adults were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The investigation continues as detectives work to determine if others were

involved in this shooting,” Sarasota police said in a release. “This was an isolated incident and the public is not believed to be in any danger.”