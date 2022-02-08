Tampa police arrest 16-year-old for deadly Sarasota shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly Sunday shooting in Sarasota that killed a 17-year-old.

Sarasota police said that an 8-year-old and two 17-year-olds were shot on Palmadelia Avenue. One of the teenage victims died from their wounds while the other two survived.

Tampa police officers later arrested a 16-year-old girl on homicide and attempted homicide charges.

Authorities are still looking for a 16-year-old boy involved in the shooting, who is wanted on the same charges.

If you know anything related to the shooting, call the Sarasota Police Department at 941- 263-6070.